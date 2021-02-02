Advertisement

Charleston City Council set to move meeting location

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has announced a major change for city council meetings.

Instead of being held at City Hall or via Zoom, meetings will now be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Mayor Goodwin says this will allow more people to attend city meetings.

The first meeting at the Convention Center will take place Feb. 16.

