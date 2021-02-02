Advertisement

Coronavirus death reported in Kanawha County

There are 1,464 active cases.(AP Image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another coronavirus-related death has been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a woman has died. She was 62 years old. 237 people have died in connection to COVID-19.

33 new cases have been reported on Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 11,299.

There are 1,464 active cases.

70 additional individuals have recovered. Overall, 9,595 people have made recoveries.

