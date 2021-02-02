Advertisement

Counties declare ‘Snow Emergencies’ as temperatures drop

(NBC15)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As temperatures drop throughout Monday night, WSAZ is continuing to monitor the roadways and counties as “snow emergencies” are being declared.

Below you will find your county if an emergency has been declared by the Sherriff’s Office.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, these are the definitions for the classifications on the roads:

Level One, means that roads can be or become ice and snow covered and caution should be used if traveling. It is reported that most secondary roads are covered and could be hazardous.

Level Two, means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be on the roadways. Motorists should use extreme caution. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level Three, means all roadways are closed to non-emergency persons. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrests.

West Virginia:

(No counties have reported snow emergencies)

Ohio:

Gallia County: Level One

Jackson County: Level Two

Lawrence County: Level One

Meigs County: Level One

Scioto County: Level One

Kentucky:

(No counties have reported snow emergencies)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather

Latest News

Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
Crews respond to structure fire in southeast Ohio
New visitation policy in effect at CAMC
New visitation policy in effect at CAMC
Charleston City Council set to move meeting location
Officer Cassie Johnson
Avenue to be named after Patrolman Cassie Johnson