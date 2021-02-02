Counties declare ‘Snow Emergencies’ as temperatures drop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As temperatures drop throughout Monday night, WSAZ is continuing to monitor the roadways and counties as “snow emergencies” are being declared.

Below you will find your county if an emergency has been declared by the Sherriff’s Office.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, these are the definitions for the classifications on the roads:

Level One, means that roads can be or become ice and snow covered and caution should be used if traveling. It is reported that most secondary roads are covered and could be hazardous.

Level Two, means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be on the roadways. Motorists should use extreme caution. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level Three, means all roadways are closed to non-emergency persons. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrests.

West Virginia:

(No counties have reported snow emergencies)

Ohio:

Gallia County: Level One

Jackson County: Level Two

Lawrence County: Level One

Meigs County: Level One

Scioto County: Level One

Kentucky:

(No counties have reported snow emergencies)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.