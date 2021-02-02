Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | Three deaths, over 500 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 2, 2021, there have been 1,935,299 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,935 total cases and 2,031 total deaths.

The deaths include a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, and an 82-year old male from Monongalia County.

Within the last 24 hours, there have been 510 new cases reported.

20,047 cases are active.

99,857 people have recovered.

195,825 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 70,948 people have been fully vaccinated.

For information on the vaccine, click here.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,117), Berkeley (8,993), Boone (1,446), Braxton (746), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,167), Calhoun (214), Clay (358), Doddridge (416), Fayette (2,417), Gilmer (592), Grant (1,003), Greenbrier (2,268), Hampshire (1,400), Hancock (2,495), Hardy (1,223), Harrison (4,512), Jackson (1,576), Jefferson (3,366), Kanawha (11,169), Lewis (863), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,457), Marion (3,381), Marshall (2,838), Mason (1,671), McDowell (1,265), Mercer (3,937), Mineral (2,510), Mingo (1,944), Monongalia (7,153), Monroe (887), Morgan (883), Nicholas (1,063), Ohio (3,415), Pendleton (583), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (561), Preston (2,433), Putnam (3,872), Raleigh (4,216), Randolph (2,230), Ritchie (568), Roane (466), Summers (677), Taylor (1,027), Tucker (460), Tyler (577), Upshur (1,506), Wayne (2,405), Webster (259), Wetzel (1,014), Wirt (329), Wood (6,563), Wyoming (1,615).

