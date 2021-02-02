Crews respond to structure fire in southeast Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Meigs County were on scene of a structure fire Monday night.

That’s according to the Pomeroy Fire Department who says they were called to assist other fire departments with putting out the flames.

It happened on Welshton Hill in Sutton Township.

When crews arrived on scene, the home was engulfed. Everyone inside managed to make it out OK.

Crews had to deploy multiple lines to extinguish the fire, in addition to using hand/power tools to conduct overhaul to extinguish remaining hot spots.

The Pomeroy Fire Department said they were on scene about two hours before given “the all” clear to leave.

The investigation as to what caused the fire is being led by the Syracuse Fire Department.

