Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in southeast Ohio

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Meigs County were on scene of a structure fire Monday night.

That’s according to the Pomeroy Fire Department who says they were called to assist other fire departments with putting out the flames.

It happened on Welshton Hill in Sutton Township.

When crews arrived on scene, the home was engulfed. Everyone inside managed to make it out OK.

Crews had to deploy multiple lines to extinguish the fire, in addition to using hand/power tools to conduct overhaul to extinguish remaining hot spots.

The Pomeroy Fire Department said they were on scene about two hours before given “the all” clear to leave.

The investigation as to what caused the fire is being led by the Syracuse Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather

Latest News

Vaccine distribution breakdown by state
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
New visitation policy in effect at CAMC
New visitation policy in effect at CAMC
Charleston City Council set to move meeting location
Officer Cassie Johnson
Avenue to be named after Patrolman Cassie Johnson