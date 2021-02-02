Advertisement

Experiencing a snow day on Yeager Airport’s runway

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Airports are busy on their normal days, but when you add a little inclement weather, things can get complicated.

Officials say one thing they have to keep up with is snow on the runway.

“A snow day involves a lot of moving parts at Yeager Airport,” said Chris Williams, public affairs manager for the airport.

To help with snow, several snow plows and blowers could be seen on the runway and taxiways. The yellow bristles at the bottom of them do a lot of the work, as blowers push the snow off the runway.

Williams says the area has to remain clear, so safe travel can occur.

WSAZ’s Chaelesse Delpleche was able to go for a ride inside of the blower. It only took about 45 minutes for the driver to complete his route.

But with impending wind constantly blowing snow, crews could be out for a while.

“If the snow hangs around, we will probably have someone here 24/7, if need be,” Williams said.

