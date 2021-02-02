French Creek Freddie and Buckeye Chuck predict early spring

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s famous weather-prognosticating groundhog, has predicted an early spring for the Mountain State.

That’s according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

In Ohio, Buckeye Chuck also predicted an early spring.

Punxsutawney Phil had a different prediction. He says six more weeks of winter are expected.

