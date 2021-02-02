Advertisement

Heartfelt Wishes with Make-A-Wish

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV is a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children, ages 2 1/2 to 18, with critical illnesses. Currently, the local chapter is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled nearly 20,000 wishes. For more information on how to make a donation, become a volunteer or refer a child call 800-676-9474 or visit greaterpawv.wish.org.

Click here to learn more about the Heartfelt Wishes event.

