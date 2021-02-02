Advertisement

Huntington’s State of the City Address set for Feb. 12

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams(City of Huntington)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams’ 2021 State of the City Address is set for Friday, February 12.

It will be held at 2 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center. This is to help accommodate social distancing guidelines.

The address will not be open to the public, but it will be live streamed.

More details are expected to be released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
Another vaccine mix up reported
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
A woman is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after her 4-year-old was discovered...
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Make- A- Wish on Studio 3
Heartfelt Wishes with Make-A-Wish
Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit
Refreshing your home without decorating
Refreshing your home without decorating
Thermometer
Salvation Army to open warming station due to cold temperatures
How technology, COVID-19 will impact public safety at Super Bowl
How technology, COVID-19 will impact public safety at Super Bowl