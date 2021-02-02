Huntington’s State of the City Address set for Feb. 12

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams’ 2021 State of the City Address is set for Friday, February 12.

It will be held at 2 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center. This is to help accommodate social distancing guidelines.

The address will not be open to the public, but it will be live streamed.

More details are expected to be released.

