Man arrested after drugs and guns are found in motel room

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on a warrant for violating his probation was arrested Tuesday at a motel in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Probation officers and detectives with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force arrested Shayne J. Sweitzer, 43, of Portsmouth, Ohio around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

During a search of the motel room, officers located and seized approximately 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine a.k.a “ice”, two handguns. digital scales, 10 suspected Oxycodone pills and other narcotics-related evidence.

According to law enforcement, the estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is approximately $1,300.

In addition to having a warrant for his arrest for violating felony probation, detectives say Sweitzer was charged with possession of drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree and having a weapon while under disability, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Sweitzer was placed in the Scioto County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 9:00a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.