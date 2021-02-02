Advertisement

Marshall University to distribute emergency relief funds to students

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has announced they will be awarding $4.5 million in emergency relief money to eligible students this semester.

This is from a COVID aid package approved by Congress in December.

Students were told in an email earlier this week.

Officials with the university say the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) guidelines direct how the money will be distributed, which will be based on the student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA.)  Students will be automatically awarded the grant, if eligible, according to Marshall University.

“We are very happy to have received this federal money to assist our students,” said Dr. Beverly Boggs, director of Marshall’s Office of Student Financial Assistance. “The award amounts will vary based on the Estimated Family Contribution, with the highest amount of $1,000 being given to students with the greatest need per their FAFSA on file.”

Dr. Boggs also says other levels of emergency fund distribution are $400, $300 and $200.

Awards will be posted to student accounts starting on Wednesday, but it can take about 7-10 business days for the refund to be processed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
Another vaccine mix up reported
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
A woman is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after her 4-year-old was discovered...
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Make- A- Wish on Studio 3
Heartfelt Wishes with Make-A-Wish
Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit
Refreshing your home without decorating
Refreshing your home without decorating
Thermometer
Salvation Army to open warming station due to cold temperatures
How technology, COVID-19 will impact public safety at Super Bowl
How technology, COVID-19 will impact public safety at Super Bowl