Mingo County gets vaccines after almost a month-long gap

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Help is on the way for rural counties in West Virginia needing more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

After a quick rollout in early January, health leaders in Mingo County have been waiting nearly a month for additional doses.

Keith Blankenship, the county health director, said Mingo County has not seen a single dose since.

“You know, we got our large dose the first week of January. We did most of it the 6th, 7th and 8th,” Blankenship said.

The first 600 doses went to people over 80 in Mingo County, and Blankenship said the amount of doses the county receives is directly proportional to the population.

“They only went to 12 regional hubs or event centers,” Blankenship said. “It’s based on population because our population is only 23,000.”

This week, Mingo County goes back to work getting those second doses for people over 80 with a wider community vaccination plan by mid-February.

“Starting February 15 we have been told that then those people will be directed to the place to get their vaccine,” Blankenship said.

Those next doses will be available for people 65 and older in the county. Mingo County will get 300 primary doses each week, starting next week, in addition to the booster doses they need.

“The vaccine card will have a date for a due date that is not necessarily the date that you will come and get it that was a date based on the 28-day mark from your last shot,” Blankenship said.

He encourages people in Mingo County to register for a dose online or over the phone at the state website .

He said it is possible to cross county lines to get a vaccine, but people, for example who live in Kentucky and work in West Virginia, cannot get their shot across state lines.

“We’re a bordering county and Kentucky at the ARH Hospital, they don’t have a border restriction,” Blankenship said.

He said people will know if they need a booster dose and where to get it when they get a call from the Mingo County Health Department.

