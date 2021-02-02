Advertisement

Ohio Governor gets COVID-19 vaccine

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine received their COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday morning.

Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County administered the vaccines.

The governor and his wife became eligible to get their first shots this week because vaccinations are now open to Ohio residents age 70 and above.

