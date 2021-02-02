Ohio Governor says COVID-19 vaccine lot was compromised

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says a single lot of COVID-19 vaccines was compromised.

He discussed this during a press conference on Tuesday.

Governor DeWine says they learned Tuesday morning that some vaccines were given by Walgreens in five long-term care facilities on Monday that had not been stored under the proper cold storage conditions. These individuals will be re-vaccinated.

The facilities affected include Ashtabula Co. Residential Services Corp “The Maples” in Kingsville, Ashtabula Towers in Ashtabula, Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon, Six Chimneys on East Cleveland and Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Chief Medical Officer of the Ohio Department of Health, says Walgreens may have erroneously administered some vaccines in five nursing homes that shouldn’t have been used because of uncertainty of the proper cold storage leading up to the vaccination.

Walgreens identified this through their quality control processing and promptly communicated with the CDC and the manufacturer to find out what the next steps should be.

Governor DeWine said no harm was done to anyone.

Walgreens has reached out to those facilities affected and those individuals who need to be re-vaccinated will be notified.

As of Tuesday, there are 3,657 new coronavirus cases and 106 additional deaths within the last 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 221 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions. Overall, there have been 902,736 total cases, 11,336 deaths, 46,659 hospitalizations and 6,730 ICU admissions since the pandemic began.

With nursing homes, Governor DeWine says all 920 skilled nursing facilities have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The second dose has been administered in 89% of those facilities.

With assisted living facilities in the state, Governor DeWine says they’ve distributed the first dose in 86% of those 645 facilities. The second dose has been given in 48%.

There is a plan in place to continue vaccinating in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as new residents move in.

The governor also says the pandemic has highlighted inequities in the healthcare system. He says some Ohioans do not have equal access to healthcare. They are working to address these gaps, but there is more work to do.

The pandemic has highlighted inequities in our healthcare system. There are Ohioans who simply do not have equal access to healthcare. We've worked to address these gaps, especially in our efforts to roll out the vaccine, but it's a work in progress. There is more to do. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 2, 2021

Governor DeWine says that’s why they intentionally chose to make sure there are multiple vaccine providers in every county.

He says they are listening to the Minority Health Vaccine Advisory Group. From their feedback, they will continue to gain a better understanding of the barriers to vaccination and this will help develop solutions. One example of this work is our launch of a series of virtual town halls. These will begin the week of February 22. Find more information here.

Next week, the governor says they will host six vaccine events in senior affordable housing complexes.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the Ohio Department of Education has joined the DataOhio Portal. This adds seven key datasets and visualizations to the site. This includes district profile report, expenditures and revenue, fiscal benchmark reports, nonpublic schools directory, community school directory and both the public and secured education staff demographics and jobs reports.

The Lt. Governor says the DataOhio Portal gives residents a better understanding of how their money is being spent.

