Overnight warming centers to open

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Warming centers are set to open Tuesday and Wednesday due to low temperatures.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says city emergency services are collaborating with the United Way of Central West Virginia and Kanawha Valley Collective to open the centers.

The warming centers will be at the Salvation Army, located at 301 Tennessee Avenue on the west side of Charleston. They will be open from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, as well as Wednesday from 7 p.m. to Thursday morning at 7.

Additional services and support for the warming center are being provided by the Salvation Army, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, and other community organizations.

If you would like to volunteer at the warming center, you can contact Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org

