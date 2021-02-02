Police investigating armed robbery

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

It happened at the AT&T on 4th Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say two men were involved. One appears to be young and the other looks to be in his late 30′s or early 40′s.

The suspect’s vehicle has Florida tags, according to investigators.

The suspect's vehicle has a Florida License plate. (Grayson Police)

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

