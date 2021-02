PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army is opening a warming center Tuesday night.

It’s located at 1001 9th Street in Portsmouth.

The warming center will open at 8:30 p.m.

This is due to frigid temperatures expected in the area.

Officials say anyone wanting to get in out of the cold is welcome to spend the night.

