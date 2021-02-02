Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snow and icy conditions have lead to multiple crashes around the region, especially along I-64 between the Huntington Mall interchange in Barboursville and Hurricane.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a semi truck was merging on Interstate 64 when it crashed into a van near the Huntington Mall interchange in Barboursville.

According to West Virginia 511, the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers say the van was stuck between the semi and the median barrier.

Right now it’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash, but it is causing traffic to back up along the interstate. State police tell WSAZ traffic is tied up for at least three miles.

WV 911 says one westbound lane is shut down at this time near mile marker 25.

Cabell 911 also confirmed a second crash involving a tractor trailer along I-64.

The accident happened at the 22 miler marker.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

