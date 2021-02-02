Snowy start to Groundhog Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The traditional dead of winter has arrived in time for Groundhog Day and it is being introduced by a slick snowfall.

All day long wet snow has fallen with air temperatures below freezing. Fortunately the sun’s UV rays (the same rays that give us a sunburn in summer) has invisibly penetrated the clouds. This has kept road temperatures slightly above freezing and has resulted in melting on paved surfaces. Now with the sun down, the air and ground are chilling further and the stage is set for a slippery night and slick morning rush hour ahead.

For tonight thru midday on Tuesday as steady snow will fall at varying rates. At times the snow will fall just lightly in flurry form but at other times snow will pepper down at a quick enough pace to accumulate. This will add layers of powder snow on top of the slick melted snow from earlier on Monday. The result a layer of ice underneath the new accumulated overnight snow.

With plumes of moisture laden air spilling south from Northern Ohio and Northern WV, accumulations will be substainal enough to play havoc with the morning school schedule. The list of schools either closing or delaying was growing hour by hour so check here at wsaz.com for the latest on your district. https://www.wsaz.com/weather/closings/

Now given the all night snow is expected to stack up a general 2 or 3 inches with locally heavier amounts in the Coalfields, road crews will be out all night long salting and plowing in order to keep roads safe to travel upon.

Tuesday’s snow pattern will start as steady then turn more sporadic and in flurry or shower form. Afternoon highs will struggle to freezing with roads trending damp by afternoon only to show re-freezing at night.

Cold dry weather will follow for Wednesday with a moderation in temperatures back into the 40s by Thursday and early Friday.

But for Groundhog day festivities from Punxsutawney, Pa to French Creek WV the story will be a snowy start to the next 6 weeks of winter!

