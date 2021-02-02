Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody

Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday morning.(Source: KTUL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police say one person is in custody after six people, including five young children, were shot to death at a home in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, a city of just under 40,000 people about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Officers found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokeswoman says authorities don’t believe the attack was random, but investigators don’t yet have a motive.

