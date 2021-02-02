Teen flown to hospital after sledding accident in Greenup County
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) – A 13-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a sledding accident in Flatwoods, first responders in Greenup County said.
County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. along Mary Ellen Drive.
The county’s public safety director said the boy was airlifted to a hospital in Huntington after suffering a head injury. His condition is unknown at this time.
