Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two former employees of the City of Madison pleaded guilty last week to felony embezzlement charges, according to the Office of the State Auditor.

Officials say Joanna M. Bias and Tammy L. Hill are accused in a fraud scheme to skim city funds, receive extra payroll checks and be paid for leave for which they were not entitled.

Both were charged by the Auditor’s Special Prosecuting Attorney following a year-long fraud audit into the finances of the City of Madison.

Bias was sentenced by Boone County Circuit Judge William Thompson to 1 to 10 years in prison and has to payback $34,973.02 to the city.

Hill received a similar sentence with $39,726.06 owed to Madison. Both received seven years of probation.

“When people are in positions of trust with public funds, they must be held accountable when they breach that trust,” State Auditor, J.B. McCuskey said. McCuskey has made it a priority to prosecute crimes of fraud, and he has found a more efficient way to do it. “Working together - every taxpayer – to report fraud when it occurs will have an enormous deterrent effect on this systemic problem. When you write that check for a speeding ticket, or you pay your trash bill, or you put money in that fire department fundraiser, you should expect that it is going to provide the service you paid for and not lining someone’s pocket because they were allowed access to those funds,” McCuskey said.

