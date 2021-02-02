Vehicle drives through front doors of Dunbar business

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a crash that sent a vehicle through the front doors of a business in Dunbar Tuesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say a vehicle crashed into the CVS Pharmacy on 10th Street in Dunbar.

There are no injuries involved in the crash.

