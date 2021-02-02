Vehicle drives through front doors of Dunbar business
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a crash that sent a vehicle through the front doors of a business in Dunbar Tuesday afternoon.
Metro 911 dispatchers say a vehicle crashed into the CVS Pharmacy on 10th Street in Dunbar.
There are no injuries involved in the crash.
