23 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 23 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 5,601 since the outbreak began.

One additional person has been hospitalized. 381 hospitalizations have occurred over the course of the pandemic.

No new deaths have been reported. 82 people have died overall.

There are currently 445 active cases.

22 more recoveries have been reported. 5,074 people have recovered from the virus.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

