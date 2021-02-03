Advertisement

3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during...
FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise at the Gaiziunai Training Area some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak.

The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
Jace Jackson, 13, a Russell Middle School student, was flown to the hospital Tuesday after a...
Teen flown to hospital after sled crashes into pile of chopped wood
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64
Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit
Man arrested after drugs and guns are found in motel room

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Congressional tribute at Capitol for officer killed in riot
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
LIVE: Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to put off arguments in two cases involving the...
High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden’s request
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with the extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on...
Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps. Greene, Cheney