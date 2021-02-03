62 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sixty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Wednesday.

There have been 9,754 cases since the pandemic began, 1,607 which are probable. Active cases were at 1,426.

Health officials say recoveries were at 9,698 cases as of Wednesday.

Since the pandemic started, 237 people have died from the virus.

