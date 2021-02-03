A quartet of local girls teams ranked in Ohio high school hoops

Advertisement

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the Ohio girls high school playoffs starting later this month, four local schools are in the latest Ohio Associated Press basketball rankings. From Division II, McArthur Vinton County is ranked 4th. Division IV has two teams in the top ten and they are Coal Grove at number 8 with Albany Alexander at number 10. In Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame is in a tie for 4th. Here’s a list of all the teams that are ranked.

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 19-0

2, Newark (2) 18-1

3, Mason 15-0

4, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1

5, Centerville 14-2

6, Bellbrook (1) 16-2

7, Huber Hts. Wayne 13-2

8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13-1

10, Can. Glenoak 13-3

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (3) 15-1

(tie) Napoleon (8) 15-1

3, Granville (2) 18-1

4, McArthur Vinton County 18-1

5, Lima Bath 17-2

6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 15-0

7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 13-3

8, Poland Seminary 15-1

9, Alliance Marlington 15-2

10, Circleville 11-2

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (14) 16-1

2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 15-0

3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 17-0

4, Beverly Ft. Frye 15-1

5, Willard 15-1

6, Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2

7, Sardinia Eastern 18-2

8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18-1

9, Cin. Purcell Marian 11-2

10, Albany Alexander 16-3

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (15) 18-1

2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 17-1

3, Peebles 12-1

4, Minster 16-1

(tie)Portsmouth Notre Dame 15-1

6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 16-1

7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16-1

8, Cin. Country Day 10-0

9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 14-2

10, Newark Cath. 10-1

