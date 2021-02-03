Advertisement

Asking the ‘right questions’ to avoid a vaccine mix-up

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card
COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card(KBTX)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As people across the country line up to be vaccinated, trusting medical professionals, it’s important to remember you are your own best advocate.

“Whether it’s in the vaccination process or overall in our health it pays to educate ourselves about what’s going,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the West Virginia coronavirus czar.

Marsh said advocating for your health can start with one question.

“When you come back for the second dose, you should ask the person vaccinating you, ‘I got the Pfizer vaccine the first time, is that the Pfizer vaccine?’ ” Marsh said.

Getting the answer could help you avoid an instance of a vaccine mix-up like the isolated incident that recently happened in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Human Resources when a patient went to get their second round of the vaccine, they were given a different manufacturer than their first dose.

“We created the system that relies on color-coded labels that tells you whether you had a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine,” Marsh said. “For whatever reason, that card must have not been sufficient, because the person was inadvertently vaccinated with the alternative dose of the vaccine.”

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) stressed advocating for yourself also begins with choosing to not share your vaccination cards online.

“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine,” said Kim Thompson, a spokesperson for the BBB. “If that information ends up on a fake card that scammers sell to someone else, you don’t want that. Don’t give them an inch of your information.”

Another issue with sharing your vaccination card on social media is that it makes it easier for scammers to create imitation cards that they can sell, as some did in Great Britain, according to the BBB.

Instead of posting the vaccination card, you can share your vaccine sticker instead, the BBB suggests, and review your social media settings to make sure you know who can see your information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
Another vaccine mix up reported
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
A woman is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after her 4-year-old was discovered...
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Senators from W.Va. at center of COVID-19 relief debate
Senators from W.Va. at center of COVID-19 relief debate
President Joe Biden meets with Republican senators at the White House on Monday night to...
Senators from W.Va. at center of COVID-19 relief debate
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
We went along for a ride to see what a snow day at Yeager Airport is like.
Experiencing a snow day on Yeager Airport’s runway