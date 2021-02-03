Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Kanawha Co. man

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Investigators have identified the body of a man who was discovered in the Ohio River as a missing man from South Charleston.

According to Kentucky State Police, Gordon Massie was 71 years old.

On Dec. 3, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department told WSAZ that Massie did report to work the day he went missing but was no longer there when family members went looking for him after the business closed that night.

Troopers say no foul play is suspected.

