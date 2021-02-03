Boone County leaders hoping to eliminate illegal dumping

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Illegal dumping is a common problem across Boone County, which is why county leaders are hoping to stop it from happening completely.

“We do get several complaints that come in,” said Sheriff Chad Barker. “A lot of times, as you can imagine, it is hard to trace the dump sites back to a person or to an individual. We try to get what information we can from the garbage that’s left behind.”

On Tuesday the Sheriff’s Department posted to Facebook of a trash pile left behind from, who they believe, is a Kanawha County resident.

Boone County Deputies discovered dumped trash on top of Lens Creek Mountain off WV RT 3. Deputies obtained evidence... Posted by Boone County WV Sheriff on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

“The dumpsite was right on the Kanawha County line, right there just as you come into Boone County,” Sheriff Barker told WSAZ. “So it wasn’t too far from Marmet, probably ten miles or so. It’s unfortunate because those people drove out of their way down (to come) here to take advantage of our county and dump that garbage out, it’s very sad.”

Barker said illegal dumping is one of the things on his priority list.

“Obviously coming in, we have a list of things we want to accomplish and a list we want to work on and illegal dumping (is) one of those,” he said. “Obviously, it may not take precedence over violent crimes or stuff like that but it’s definitely something we wanted to focus on.”

“That’s one of the things when I first took office, I wanted to combat against, was trying to get this county cleaned up as far as the garbage situation,” said Craig Bratcher, president of the Boone County Commission.

Bratcher said he and the Sheriff’s Office have been in contact, and both agreed that combating illegal dumping in the county should be a team effort.

“It’s not even been our people that’s been doing it the past couple of times, especially up on Lens Creek Mountain,” Bratcher told WSAZ. “That’s come from Kanawha County people.”

Bratcher said he fears that if something doesn’t change, the trash piles could impact potential economic growth for the county.

“If we’re ever going to have anything nice in Boone County, any kind of major businesses come in and build, people are going to have to quit throwing their garbage and dirtying up our place,” he said.

Bratcher said the rubbish has always been a problem, but he believes it became progressively worst after the county was forced to close their transfer station several years ago.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.