Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone on Studio 3

Chef Curtis Stone’s Cauliflower & Broccoli White Cheddar Pasta Bake

Serves 4 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 30 minutes

*Make-Ahead: Blanched vegetables, cooked pasta, cheese sauce, and breadcrumb mixture can be made up to eight hours ahead, cooled, covered separately, and refrigerated.

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower (about 2 lb), cored, cut into large bite-size florets

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lb (about 8 cups) broccoli florets

1 ½ cups (about 5 oz) dried penne

3 Tbs extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for baking dish

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 Tbs finely chopped fresh thyme

1 Tbs all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 ¼ cups (about 5 oz) shredded white cheddar cheese

1 cup very coarse fresh breadcrumbs (made in a food processor or blender from 2 slices bread)

½ cup grated parmesan

Steps:

1. Preheat oven in broil mode. Lightly oil a 2-quart baking dish or 4 individual crocks.

2. Using Speed Boost on Bosch induction cooktop, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add cauliflower and broccoli and cook for 2 minutes, or just until broccoli turns bright green. Using strainer, remove vegetables from boiling water and submerge in large bowl of ice water to cool quickly. Reserve salted boiling water. Once vegetables are cool, drain from ice water and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, return salted water to a boil with Short Boost on Bosch induction cooktop. Add penne to same boiling salted water and cook, stirring often to prevent pasta from sticking together, for 7 minutes, or until tender but still firm to bite. Drain penne.

4. Heat a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add 2 Tbs extra-virgin olive oil, onions and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes, or until onions are tender and slightly browned. Sprinkle flour over onion mixture, then stir in flour and cook for 1 minute, or until it is very pale golden brown.

5. Gradually stir in milk and cream. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring often, for 4 minutes, or until sauce is lightly thickened and has no raw flour taste. Reduce heat to low, add cheddar cheese, and stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Add vegetables and penne to cheese sauce and fold together. Spread evenly in baking dish or divide among individual crocks. In small bowl, toss breadcrumbs, parmesan, and remaining 1 Tbs olive oil to coat, then sprinkle over pasta mixture.

7. Broil for about 4 minutes, or until crumbs are golden. Let stand at room temperature for 5 minutes before serving.

