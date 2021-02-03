Advertisement

Charleston Police arrest fatal shooting suspect

Charleston Police have arrested Clarence Haley, Jr. on 1st degree murder charges.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
One man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one person dead in August.

Charleston Police say that Clarence Haley, Jr., 24, of Charleston, was arrested on 1st degree murder charges.

Haley Jr. was arrested at a local hotel at around 10 a.m., according to police.

The shooting happened on August 26th, 2020, in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue. Ronell Huff, 43, was found by officers with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a hospital, and was later was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

This is a developing story. To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

