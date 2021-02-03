Advertisement

Charleston Town Center Mall for sale

Several stores have closed in the mall since the beginning of 2021, including Talbots, Sephora, Chico’s, and White House Black Market.
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Town Center Mall is for sale, according to the mayor’s office.



WSAZ is working to get more information on the sale.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

