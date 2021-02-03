Charleston Town Center Mall for sale

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Town Center Mall is for sale, according to the mayor’s office.

Several stores have closed in the mall since the beginning of 2021, including Talbots, Sephora, Chico’s, and White House Black Market.

WSAZ is working to get more information on the sale.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.