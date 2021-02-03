Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 27 deaths; over 100,000 recoveries

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 27 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 3, 2021, there have been 1,943,848 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 122,470 total cases and 2,058 total deaths.

The deaths include a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, a 93-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Mingo County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

There are 535 new cases as of Wednesday.

19,212 are active cases.

101,200 people have recovered from the virus.

196,726 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. 73.524 individuals are fully vaccinated.

For information on how you can get the coronavirus vaccine, click here.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,120), Berkeley (9,031), Boone (1,454), Braxton (747), Brooke (1,921), Cabell (7,201), Calhoun (215), Clay (357), Doddridge (417), Fayette (2,432), Gilmer (656), Grant (1,005), Greenbrier (2,286), Hampshire (1,408), Hancock (2,501), Hardy (1,226), Harrison (4,529), Jackson (1,571), Jefferson (3,377), Kanawha (11,206), Lewis (866), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,469), Marion (3,394), Marshall (2,855), Mason (1,678), McDowell (1,268), Mercer (3,946), Mineral (2,514), Mingo (1,955), Monongalia (7,183), Monroe (890), Morgan (878), Nicholas (1,069), Ohio (3,427), Pendleton (587), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (563), Preston (2,436), Putnam (3,891), Raleigh (4,237), Randolph (2,245), Ritchie (571), Roane (466), Summers (680), Taylor (1,028), Tucker (463), Tyler (582), Upshur (1,517), Wayne (2,416), Webster (260), Wetzel (1,016), Wirt (329), Wood (6,586), Wyoming (1,636).

