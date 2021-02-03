COVID-19 Ky. | 2,443 new cases, 32 more deaths
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 2,443 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths.
At 8.83%, the positivity rate was below 9% for the fifth consecutive day, the governor said.
Beshear also announced the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5%. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22% the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.
Since the pandemic started, 3,812 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
