KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through an abandoned church early Wednesday morning.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. along Kanawha State Forest Drive.

The chief of the Loudendale Volunteer Fire Department told WSAZ the church had been abandoned for about 30 years.

Firefighters said no one was injured and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

