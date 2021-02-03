Advertisement

Ford designs clear N95 masks to help hearing-impaired

Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Ford Motor Company is hoping to have a clear N95 mask available this year.

The mask has received patent-pending approval, and the company expects to meet the N95 standards to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Ford announced the transparent, reusable masks will allow people with hearing impairments to better communicate by being able to read lips. This would also improve communication in other fields, such as teaching, where human expression allows them to better do their jobs.

“One of the things that’s missing during the pandemic is the power of a smile. This clear respirator promises to improve interactions between neighbors, at the store and for those who have hearing impairments,” Ford vice president Jim Baumbick said.

As testing for the mask continues, Ford hopes to have the masks available sometime this spring.

