Advertisement

Former nurse pleads not guilty in Williamson shooting

Formerly recognized in Washington for work with the pandemic
Photo courtesy: AP Images
Photo courtesy: AP Images (KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman once recognized in Washington for her work as a nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic was in court in connection with a shooting.

Amy Thorn, also known as Amy Ford and Amy Johnson, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

She was charged with malicious wounding after investigators say she shot Jonda Whitt on Vinson Street in Williamson.

Her bond was set at $25,000. Her attorney says she will bond out and be put on home confinement.

She’s set to be back in court for a pretrial hearing on March 18. The trial is expected to begin April 1.

Records obtained through the West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses indicate that Amy Jolene Johnson has been a registered nurse since at least 2003.

WSAZ spoke to Amy Ford in 2020 when she traveled to NYC to work during the pandemic.

Ford was also recognized at the Republican Convention in August.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Jackson, 13, a Russell Middle School student, was flown to the hospital Tuesday after a...
Teen flown to hospital after sled crashes into pile of chopped wood
Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64
Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit

Latest News

Sixty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
62 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Charleston Town Center Mall for sale
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Ky. Gov. announces funding for domestic violence causes, COVID-19 updates, ‘Angel Initiative’
Charleston Police have arrested Clarence Haley, Jr. on 1st degree murder charges.
Charleston Police arrest fatal shooting suspect