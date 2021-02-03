Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
Another vaccine mix up reported
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
A woman is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after her 4-year-old was discovered...
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64

Latest News

Some Boone County leaders are fearful the common illegal dumping problem they face may impact...
Boone County leaders hoping to eliminate illegal dumping
Illegal dumping on officials' rader
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,443 new cases, 32 more deaths
West Virginia will soon see a larger allotment of Moderna vaccinations coming into the state,...
W.Va. to see increased supply of Moderna vaccines
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor