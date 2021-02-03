Advertisement

Gas leak injures 3, causes fire in Virginia

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (Gray News) - Crews are working to extinguish a gas-fed fire in Virginia on Wednesday.

The fire erupted from a gas leak, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Three workers were reportedly hurt and taken to the hospital; their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officials reported multiple cars were also set on fire as a result of the gas leak.

The gas company was also on scene, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported, and were attempting to shut off the gas to extinguish the fire.

Further details about the incident are not available at this moment.

UPDATE 2:07pm: The gas company is one scene and working to access the main valve to shut off the gas in the line. This...

Posted by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Jackson, 13, a Russell Middle School student, was flown to the hospital Tuesday after a...
Teen flown to hospital after sled crashes into pile of chopped wood
Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64
Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Takeaways from legal filings for Trump’s impeachment trial
The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Sixty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
62 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Photo courtesy: AP Images
Former nurse pleads not guilty in Williamson shooting
Charleston Town Center Mall for sale