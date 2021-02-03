Governor Justice warns of COVID-19 vaccine scam during press conference

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice talked about a scam that’s related to receiving the coronavirus vaccination.

He held a press conference on Wednesday.

The governor says the Better Business Bureau is warning Americans to avoid sharing photos of their COVID-19 vaccination cards. Sharing your cards on social media makes it easier for scammers to create cards and steal your personal information.

177,000 people have pre-registered to get the coronavirus vaccine since Everbridge’s COVID-19 vaccination registration portal was announced, according to the governor.

Governor Justice says the state will be given an extra 20% of additional vaccines.

He also announced that a firefighter from the Weirton Fire Department passed away from COVID-19. He was a 13 year veteran of the department.

The governor also discussed schools. He says the CDC says schools can reopen without teachers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

