Ironton welcomes new officer and drug dog

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - All of us have a calling in life, which gives us a sense of fulfillment and purpose. But for some, that calling means it comes with a different perspective.

Instead of walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, what about running a mile on someone else’s paws? We’ll come back to this in a second.

Tuesday afternoon, Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit swore-in two new officers.

The first officer sworn in Tuesday was Patrolman Robert Fouch. He has been a police officer for about five years. Before being sworn in, Fouch had already started making connections in Ironton.

Ptlm. Fouch helps coach the high school wrestling team, which he says will help him serve the city better.

“I think it’s going to help bridge communications with the community [and] communication with the younger generation,” Fouch said. “I’m looking forward to being able to work with the community, not only as ‘Coach Fouch,’ but also as ‘Officer Fouch.’”

Mayor Cramblit presided over the swearing in of Ammo, the police department’s new K-9 drug dog. Ammo is two years old and he’s a German shepherd. The other drug dog, Goose, works with the police captain on midnight shift.

“[Ammo will] be a great tool for our department,” said Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner. “COVID is a big epidemic, but our drug problem has been an epidemic in our country for way more years.”

With two dogs on the force, officers hope Ammo and Goose save them time by sticking their noses in hard-to-reach places to find any hidden drugs during suspicious traffic stops. Chief Wagner says this would allow the department to get to other calls faster, and helps the department in court.

Ammo’s handler is Ptlm. Jordan Reyes, who was working for the South Point Police Department when he underwent canine training. Reyes says he just happened to be in the right place at the right time because his trainer then offered the department a dog. Ammo has been under Reyes’ care since he was 8 months old.

“He knows me better than anybody,” Ptlm. Reyes said, who gets to take drugs off the streets along man’s best friend by his side. “When he gets home, he’s just a big baby. He gets treats and toys, and he’s just a family dog. But whenever it’s time to hit the streets, he’s also very good.”

The Ironton Police Department now has 15 full-time officers, not counting the drug dogs. Any officer can call for the assistance of Goose or Ammo. Chief Wagner says she hopes to bring the dogs back into schools for the department’s anti-drug campaign so kids get to meet them once the pandemic is over.

