Kanawha County students enjoy snow despite remote learning day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County did remote learning Tuesday, despite other counties in our area taking a snow day.

Some families in the county were able to squeeze in both work and play. Liam, one student we caught up with, got his schoolwork done early so he could enjoy the snow.

“At the end, it will probably be a little weird because I always flip,” said Liam. “Here I go!”

Liam goes to school in Kanawha County, and his father Seth goes to work when he gets off school.

“So where they got a snow day today, we actually got to get out here,” Seth said.

Instead of calling for an actual snow day with no class like they might have in years past, school leaders opted for remote learning -- something everyone is now very familiar with because of COVID.

In Cabell and Putnam counties, leaders opted for a traditional snow day.

“So that students could continue learning and not have to add on the day at the end of the year. We still have required days, so districts that canceled fully today will have to add the day on at the end of the year,” said a spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools.

Seth said he worked with his kids to get their work done.

“We did a couple of his classes and then he is going to do his assignments later,” he said.

Abigail Snyder is trying to get through fourth grade, but she kept her books closed Tuesday and her sled on the hills.

“Because I’m getting A’s, I’m trying my best, trying to pass fourth grade,” Abigail said.

