KSP investigating deadly crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that left one man dead.

It happened on Tuesday morning around 9:44 on Stanley Road in Pikeville.

According to Kentucky State Police, Randolph Coleman, 55 years old of Pikeville, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix when his vehicle went off the road and overturned.

Coleman was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released.

