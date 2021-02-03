Advertisement

KSP investigating deadly crash in Pike County

It happened on Tuesday, February 2, around 9:44 a.m. on Stanley Road in Pikeville.
It happened on Tuesday, February 2, around 9:44 a.m. on Stanley Road in Pikeville.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that left one man dead.

It happened on Tuesday morning around 9:44 on Stanley Road in Pikeville.

According to Kentucky State Police, Randolph Coleman, 55 years old of Pikeville, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix when his vehicle went off the road and overturned.

Coleman was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released.

