Ky. Gov. announces funding for domestic violence causes, COVID-19 updates, ‘Angel Initiative’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear began his briefing Wednesday afternoon talking about the Kentucky Labor Cabinet’s latest numbers. The Governor, announcing the rate of injury has fallen to the lowest point on record since the US Labor of Bureau Statistics. A report from the Labor Cabinet shows for the year 2020, based on 2019 data, there were 3.2 cases of injuries per 100 full time workers.

“This was the safest year, even in the midst of a pandemic, to be a worker in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear also announced more than $2 million dollars in grants to fight violence against women. The grant was awarded by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. Gov. Beshear says 30% of funding will be allotted to victim services, 25% to law enforcement, 25% for prosecutors, 15% for discretionary distribution, and 5% state and local courts.

“We have to work together to stop domestic violence,” Gov. Beshear said. “I believe in a world without domestic violence, without sexual abuse, and without child abuse. This should be attainable.”

Kentucky State Police also announced the reopening of the “Angel Initiative.” Individuals who are battling addiction is available at all 16 KSP posts throughout Kentucky. People can safely go to any KSP post with any drugs they would like to safely dispose of without the threat of being arrested as long as they agree to participate in treatment. The program was started by the Bevin Administration and was put on pause due to the pandemic in April 2020.

“Our vaccination efforts right now are exciting to see,” Gov. Beshear said.

Dr. Stack also warned about Superbowl related gatherings, reminding people the current guideline is no more than two households or eight people should gather.

“Please, please, please. This is just like any other holiday or social event. You have to practice social distancing, you have to wear your mask, please,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Ky. Department of Health Commissioner. “Enjoy the game, and do it safely.”

Gov. Beshear announced 2,592 new cases of COVID-19. He says that’s 100 cases more than this time last week, but significantly less than the two weeks prior. Gov. Beshear says the hospitalization numbers and infection rates are stabilizing, too, with the positivity down to 8.53%. Right now, 106 counties are in the red.

Gov. Beshear says January was the worst month for deaths, and says February is looking the same way. The governor announced 51 new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are on track to become the fastest state to vaccinate our teachers,” Gov. Beshear said. Right now, most of the state is back to school in some form. Beshear says the CDC wants schools to reopen based on four points: density control, masking, proper ventilation, and community mitigation.

“We need to be able to create the six feet [of distancing] in as many circumstances as possible, we cannot have crowded hallways,” the governor said. “One size can’t fit all. Different districts have different challenges (...) We will always need, through the end of this year, a virtual option.”

In terms of correctional institutions, Sec. J. Michael Brown from the governor’s executive cabinet says at the end of 2020, there were a total of 587 confirmed cases with correctional facility inmates, while inmate cases made up 4,140 cases. Sec. Brown says at the end of 2020, the state had 34 inmate deaths and 4 staff deaths.

As of January 20, 2021, total staff cases are up to 855, while total inmate cases reached 6,596. “This is the post holiday community spread that had hit many institutions,” said Sec. Brown. Of those, 169 cases were active among staff, and 2,227 cases were active among inmates.

Sec. Brown announced as of Wednesday (Feb. 3), only 55 cases are active among staff while 270 cases are active among inmates, which he called a significant decrease. The total number of cases for staff is at 929, and has reached 6,884 cases among inmates.

