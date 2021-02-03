Late week weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Post Groundhog Day Blues

Our Groundhog Day snow turned to slush by afternoon as breaks to sun helped to begin the melting process. By evening falling temperatures back into the 20s promoted the formation of black ice and frozen slush. With a partial cloud cover and a stiff breeze, overnight temperatures will hold near 20 though a wind chill as low as 10 will greet the school bell.

Wednesday’s skies will start cloudy from Charleston and I-79/I-77 eastward before bluer skies take over. Despite the sun and above freezing temperatures odds favor a nice snowmelt. The morning snow glare will hold into the afternoon only on north sides of homes where the low February sun angle does not hit.

Thursday’s skies will cloud up again as highs reach the upper 40s before rain arrives at night. That rain looks to end as a period of wet snow on Friday raising the chance of a new coating of snow in places.

By Saturday a chilled, dry sunshine will set the stage for a new Super Bowl Sunday snowfall this time accompanied by some of the coldest air of the winter. Details on the Sunday snow and cold shot to follow are still a bit hazy.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.