Advertisement

Man arrested after traffic stop

Jonathan Hannah
Jonathan Hannah(Wayne County Sheriff/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after a traffic stop.

It happened late Tuesday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff says the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies stopped a vehicle travelling on US Route 52 a few hours after it was entered into the system by state police as stolen.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen from the Glen Hayes area.

Deputies say Jonathan Hannah, of Crum, was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Jackson, 13, a Russell Middle School student, was flown to the hospital Tuesday after a...
Teen flown to hospital after sled crashes into pile of chopped wood
Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit

Latest News

Charleston Police have arrested Clarence Haley, Jr. on 1st degree murder charges.
Charleston Police arrest fatal shooting suspect
Handcuffs image
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone on Studio 3
Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone on Studio 3
Cleveland Clinic on heart health during COVID-19
Cleveland Clinic on heart health during COVID-19