Man arrested after traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after a traffic stop.

It happened late Tuesday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff says the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies stopped a vehicle travelling on US Route 52 a few hours after it was entered into the system by state police as stolen.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen from the Glen Hayes area.

Deputies say Jonathan Hannah, of Crum, was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.