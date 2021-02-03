Man charged in infant’s death in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Samuel Thomas Workman, 33, of Sutton is charged with the death of a child by child abuse and neglect.

Troopers say Workman was arrested Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Central Regional Jail.

Additional information is unavailable at this time, but we’re working to find out more. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

