National Signing Day Part II
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many high school athletes in our region signed on the dotted line this Wednesday as it is the second National Signing Day for all levels of college football. Here is a list of players and what school they will be attending. If you know of any other athletes that we have missed, please email jim.treacy@wsaz.com and they will be added to this story as the day unfolds.
Ashland’s JT Garrett -- Kentucky Wesleyan College
Ashland’s Triston Rayburn -- Kentucky Wesleyan College
Belfry’s Isaac Dixon -- WVU
Cabell Midland’s Jaydyn Johnson -- Marshall University
Fairland’s Gavin Hunt -- Kentucky Christian University
Fairland’s Max Ward -- Kentucky Chrisitian University
Herbert Hoovers’ Brayden Rollyson -- Glenville State College
Herbert Hoover’s Trey Chapman -- West Virginia State
Huntington High’s Eli Archer -- WVU
Huntington High’s Stone Arthur -- Alderson Broaddus
Huntington High’s Devin Jackson -- Fairmont State
Ironton’s Cameron Deere -- Tiffon University
Ironton’s Trent Hacker -- Tiffon University
Johnson Central’s Dylan Preston -- University of the Cumberlands
Johnson Central’s Cameron Wright -- Mount St. Joseph
Johnson Central’s Lucas Wyatt -- University of the Cumberlands
Lincoln County’s Nathan Baker -- West Virginia State
Nitro’s Elijah Thompson -- University of Charleston
Paintsville’s Hunter Ousley -- Union College
Poca’s Dillon Taylor -- West Virginia State
Portsmouth West’s Eli Tilley -- University of Ashland
Richwood’s Caleb Jantuah -- West Virginia State
Ripley’s Kadin Hall -- West Virginia State
Spring Valley’s Bryce Biggs -- WVU
Spring Valley’s Jack Roy -- West Virginia State
St. Albans’ Andrew Vickers -- Concord University
Wheelersburg’s Gage Adkins -- University of Pikeville
Wheelersburg’s Matthew Miller -- University of Pikeville
