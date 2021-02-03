Advertisement

National Signing Day Part II

It was the second edition of National Signing Day
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many high school athletes in our region signed on the dotted line this Wednesday as it is the second National Signing Day for all levels of college football. Here is a list of players and what school they will be attending. If you know of any other athletes that we have missed, please email jim.treacy@wsaz.com and they will be added to this story as the day unfolds.

Ashland’s JT Garrett -- Kentucky Wesleyan College

Ashland’s Triston Rayburn -- Kentucky Wesleyan College

Belfry’s Isaac Dixon -- WVU

Cabell Midland’s Jaydyn Johnson -- Marshall University

Fairland’s Gavin Hunt -- Kentucky Christian University

Fairland’s Max Ward -- Kentucky Chrisitian University

Herbert Hoovers’ Brayden Rollyson -- Glenville State College

Herbert Hoover’s Trey Chapman -- West Virginia State

Huntington High’s Eli Archer -- WVU

Huntington High’s Stone Arthur -- Alderson Broaddus

Huntington High’s Devin Jackson -- Fairmont State

Ironton’s Cameron Deere -- Tiffon University

Ironton’s Trent Hacker -- Tiffon University

Johnson Central’s Dylan Preston -- University of the Cumberlands

Johnson Central’s Cameron Wright -- Mount St. Joseph

Johnson Central’s Lucas Wyatt -- University of the Cumberlands

Lincoln County’s Nathan Baker -- West Virginia State

Nitro’s Elijah Thompson -- University of Charleston

Paintsville’s Hunter Ousley -- Union College

Poca’s Dillon Taylor -- West Virginia State

Portsmouth West’s Eli Tilley -- University of Ashland

Richwood’s Caleb Jantuah -- West Virginia State

Ripley’s Kadin Hall -- West Virginia State

Spring Valley’s Bryce Biggs -- WVU

Spring Valley’s Jack Roy -- West Virginia State

St. Albans’ Andrew Vickers -- Concord University

Wheelersburg’s Gage Adkins -- University of Pikeville

Wheelersburg’s Matthew Miller -- University of Pikeville

