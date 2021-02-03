Ohio Governor releases details on new criminal justice and public safety initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is releasing details on the new criminal justice and public safety initiatives that are part of his Executive Budget proposal.

He held a press conference Wednesday morning.

Governor DeWine says they are proposing continued funding for a grant program, called RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund, which helps local drug task forces not only to investigate but also to promote recovery. It will also help local authorities. They are also proposing to continue to fund the Major Drug Interdiction Task Forces and the Extradition Reimbursement Grant Program.

This budget proposal also includes new programs. With body cameras, DeWine says he supports them for several reasons, including transparency and accountability. The problem with them has been cost. However, the governor says the budget proposal creates a $10 million grant fund to get officers more body cameras. His goal is to get every police officer in the state of Ohio a body camera.

The governor says his budget proposal is set to invest $1 million over the biennium in community police relations by helping law enforcement recruit the best candidates for the job, as well as retain diverse officers who reflect the communities they serve. Grants would also go towards innovative projects like law enforcement academy programs and mentoring programs within schools to encourage youth to become interested in law enforcement.

In regards to school safety, Governor DeWine says his proposed budget will include an investment of over $5 million, which can provide more individualized support to Ohio’s K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and first responders. He says they would also have more school safety liaisons for localized support. House Bill 123 now mandates that schools register with an anonymous tip line reporting program. This budget would also help manage new schools that sign up for the Safer Ohio School Tip Line.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center would get an investment that would be doubled to $13 million. Criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensic specialists at the offices in Columbus and Cleveland currently help local law enforcement investigate large-scale drug trafficking cases by combing through cell phones and electronics seized as part of local drug investigations. The budget proposal would also allow for new offices in the Cincinnati and Toledo areas, help with fatal overdose intelligence and gun crime intelligence.

With violent crime reduction grants, Governor DeWine says so many people are dying and too many innocent children are being killed before they even have a chance to live. He plans on investing $8 million in funding on technology that detects gunshots, community initiatives to reduce gun violence but the primary goal is to invest in crime-gun intelligence centers in Ohio.

The governor also discussed the Expedited Pardon Project. His $1 million investment into this program will help reach more people who’ve lived upstanding lives post conviction. They’ve also added language in the bill to seal records for these people.

